Isese: Police nab Islamic cleric declared wanted in Kwara

An Islamic cleric declared wanted by the Kwara State Police Command for allegedly threatening some traditionalists in Ilorin, Alfa Ismail Ayodeji, has been arrested.

This became public on Wednesday when the police paraded the controversial cleric who has been dubbed as a terrorist.

However, upon his parade, Ayodeji, contrary to his boast when he threatened the traditional worshippers, pleaded for forgiveness.

He said he did not know that his action was dangerous and capable of causing a breach of the peace.

Contrary to what he spewed in the video, Ayodeji said the state Commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, did not send him to threaten the traditionalists and was unaware of his visit to their shop.

Ayodeji, who spoke with newsmen, said he owns two Quranic schools in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, and Ogbomoso in Oyo State.

He said: “It is true that I went to Alaran compound to threaten and warn Tajudeen and his wife about the Isese religion, which I think they were worshipping.

“I didn’t know that what I was doing was dangerous and could lead to a religious war.

“I want to beg all Nigerians to pardon me for what I had done.

“I’m begging Tajudeen, the Alaran family and the Alfas for what I have done.

“Nobody sent me.

“It was when the video went viral that I realised that what I had done was wrong.”

CP Adelesi had on Monday ordered the suspect’s family to produce him, with a deadline set for Wednesday, describing Ayodeji as a terrorist, who was on the wanted list of the State Police Command.

The police boss, who reprimanded the family of the cleric for not enlightening their son against what she described as his criminal behaviour, said his attitude was capable of causing breakdown of law and order in the state.

She also berated the Alaran family for driving the couple out of the area and refunding the rent of their shop against their wish.