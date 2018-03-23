Irate Kaduna youths burn church, police station 

The pastor was accused of having a hand in the death of the mason.

A church and a police station were on Thursday set ablaze in Narayi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State by irate youths protesting the alleged killing of a mason, Friday Sylvester, who works for the pastor of a branch of the Celestial Church of God in the city, Babatunde Shittu.

The pastor was accused of having a hand in the death of the mason.

The pastor, after the church was set ablaze, was said to have taken refuge in the police station in order to avert being killed.

However, the protesters equally stormed the police station, setting it ablaze after their request for Shittu to be handed over to them failed.

The Public Relations Officer, Kaduna State Police Command, Mukhtar Aliyu, confirmed the incident.

Aliyu said five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.