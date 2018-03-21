INEC fixes date to begin Dino Melaye’s recall process

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Kogi State on Wednesday fixed dates for the commencement of the recall process of the representative of Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kogi State, Prof. James Apam, announced the date at a stakeholders forum in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Apam said the announcement followed the ruling by the Court of Appeal that INEC can commence the recall process.

The commission thus fixed the last Saturday of April for verification and the first Saturday in May for the conduct of referendum.

Apam said in relation to the referendum: “Here, voters will be asked to vote either ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the question of whether they want Senator Dino Melaye recalled.

“If the answer meets the constitutional requirements of 51 percent ‘yes,’ the process moves to the next stage, but if it fails, the process stops.”

The Court of Appeal had last week thrown out Melaye’s suit challenging the move to recall him.

But he has vowed to proceed to the Supreme Court.