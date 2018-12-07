Imo: Speaker, 18 APC, PDP lawmakers defect to AA to back Okorocha’s son-in-law

Nineteen out of the 27 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly on the platforms of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party have joined Action Alliance in their bid to back the governorship ambition of Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Nwosu had last week emerged the candidate of AA after failing to secure the ticket of the APC.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Acho Ihim, read the notice of defection signed by the lawmakers during plenary on Thursday evening.

Ihim said the defection notice was dated November 7.

The former PDP who defected to the AA are Ken Agbim, Bruno Ukoha and Mike Iheanatu.

Apart from the Speaker, the APC lawmakers who joined AA are Ikechukwu Amuka, Authur Egwim, Uju Onwudiwe, Uche Ejiogu, Ngozi Obiefule, Lugard Osuji, Lloyd Chukwuemeka, Victor Onyewuchi, Chinedu Offor, Kennedy Ibe, Lawman Duruji, Max Odunze, Henry Ezediaro and Obinna Egu.

Amuka, who spoke after the notice of defection had been read, accused the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, of “collaborating with some people to hijack APC in Imo State.”

This was also the position of Osuji, the Majority Leader.

Osuji said Oshiomhole “meted grave injustice” to them during the controversial APC primaries in the state.

He said he felt ashamed that he ever associated with APC.

Osuji said they will team up with Nwosu to win the governorship election and also ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari gets reelected.

Ihim said: “What Oshiomhole did in Imo State was injustice and against the tenets of ideal democracy.”

He said the lawmakers would work for the electoral success of Buhari and Nwosu.