Two candidates have emerged from the two primaries conducted for the Imo North Senatorial District.

This emerged after the party restated its backing for the primaries conducted by the Senator Surajudeen Basiru-led Committee.

Before the position of the party, contained in a statement by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Thursday, a former Senator, Ifeanyi Araraume, had emerged from a factional primaries.

Frank Ibezim emerged winner of the Basiru-led committee primaries.

But Nabena said the Basiru-led committee is the duly appointed panel by the party’s ExtraOrdinary National Convention Planning Committee chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

Ibezim emerged winner with 13,637 votes in an election that had Araraume, Achonu Nneji, Mathew Omegara, Chijioke Uchendu, Frank Ibezim, Chidinma Uwajumogu, Uchenna Ubah, Okoro Joachim, Nwachukwu Uchenna, Onuoha Chijioke and Ihim Iheanacho.