Imo 2023: LP appoints Rep. Okere as Chairman, Governorship  Campaign Council

The opposition Labour Party (LP) has appointed Rep. Tochukwu Okere as the Chairman of its Imo governorship campaign council.

This is preparatory for the November 11 governorship poll.



The Director-General, Chief Chime Nzeribe, of the Sen. Athan Achonu Campaign Organisation made the disclosure in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

Nzeribe said that Okere, who represents Owerri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, would be assisted by Mathew Nwogu, Chikwem Onuoha and Chika Mmadumere who would all serve as the Deputy Chairmen.



He said that the constitution of the Campaign Council was to strategise for the governorship election.



“Our campaign is in full gear and we are very prepared to take back Imo,hence we are inaugurating our campaign council made up of eminent Imolites and great party men,” he said.