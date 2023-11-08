 Imo 2023: IG deploys 15 CPs, others

Fifteen Commissioners of Police, 29 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 40 Assistant Commissioners of Police have been deployed to oversee this weekend’s governorship election in Imo State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Henry Okoye, gave the update in an interview in Owerri on Wednesday.

Okoye said a Deputy Inspector General of Police would be in charge of the election and would be assisted by an Assistant Inspector General of Police.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, had been redeployed to the force headquarters by the Inspector General of Police.

The police spokesperson added that 36 units of Mobile police personnel were also deployed to the state for the election.

He explained that the visiting mobile police personnel would assist the mobile officers of the command in maintaining peace and order before, during and after the election.

Okoye said the IG took these measures to ensure police neutrality in the election.

Okoye said, “We are ready for the Imo state Governorship election to be held this weekend. We will maintain the highest sense of neutrality in the election. We want to deepen our democracy by assisting to ensure that the Imo state Governorship election is free, fair, credible and devoid of violence.

“15 Commissioners of Police, 29 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 40 Assistant Commissioners of Police have been deployed from the Force Headquarters to Imo State for this election. 36 Units of Mobile Policemen have also been deployed from Abuja to Imo state for the purpose of this election.

“They will be assisting our own Mobile Policemen here in maintaining peace and order. A Deputy Inspector General of Police will be in charge of this election and will be assisted by an Assistant Inspector General of Police in surprising this election.

“The 40 Assistant Commissioners of Police will man each division in the state. The Current Divisional Officers will not be in charge of their divisions.

“The Assistant Commissioners of Police will be in charge. We are doing this to maintain the highest sense of neutrality. We must help to deepen our democracy. It is our constitutional responsibility. We want the votes of Imo people to count. We will not allow anybody to hijack the electoral process. We are ready for this election.”