FG opens e-passport offices in Italy, Spain, three others

The Federal Government has inaugurated additional enhanced e-passport facilities at selected Nigerian Embassies in Italy, Greece, Austria and Switzerland.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo inaugurated the facilities at the Nigerian Embassy in Rome.

A statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Dr. Adedotun Aridegbe, on Tuesday in Abuja stated that the new passport processing centres were part of efforts to streamline passport processing and acquisition for Nigerians residing in the diaspora.

Tunji-Ojo emphasised the dedication of President Bola Tinubu’s government to citizens’ diplomacy and the enhancement of services to the diaspora community.

The Interior Minister, who was represented by the Acting Comptroller General, Caroline Adepoju, announced the phased rollout of the enhanced e-Passport in Europe.

According to him: “The Federal Government is unveiling additional enhanced e-Passport facilities at select Nigerian Embassies in Europe.

“Phase One, which includes Spain, Greece, Austria, Switzerland and Italy, is officially introduced in Rome, while Phase Two is scheduled to be implemented by the end of the week.”

Tunji-Ojo said that the e-Passport complies with all standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

This, he said, positioned Nigeria as the first country in Africa and the fifth worldwide to embrace the technological achievement.

“This accomplishment has garnered high regard from the international community,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo highlighted that the enhanced e-Passport would significantly reduce processing delays in Europe, provided applicants adhered strictly to application guidelines.

This, he said, included utilising the online application and payment platform at passport.immigration.gov.ng and ensuring the synchronisation of their passport application data with their National Identification Number.

He added that the advanced travel document offers three categories: i. 32-page five-year validity category ii. 64-page five-year validity category iii. 64-page 10-year validity category (for adults only).

He enjoined applicants with complaints to use the following channels for resolution: “(i) Twitter: @nigimmigration (ii) Website: www.immigration.gov.ng to interact with the virtual assistant and the Contact Center on; 09121900655, 09121556359, 09121477092.”

The News Agency of Nigerian reports that the event witnessed the presence of senior officials of the High Commission, a diverse representation of Nigerians in Italy, and members of the diplomatic community.