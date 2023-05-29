I’m discouraged after visit to Buhari­ – Bakare; We’re all struggling with PMB’s heartbreak — El-Rufai

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said that he became discouraged after he paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari last week, The PUNCH is reporting.

The highly revered newspaper quoted the outspoken clergyman as having said this during a webinar held on Saturday.

The PUNCH quoted Bakare as saying he left Buhari after the visit last week so discouraged “that I need time to encourage myself in the Lord, my God”.

Bakare said this while offering reasons for not honouring the invitation by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to inaugurate a road in Kaduna State, on which his name had already been put on the plaque.

He said: “They wanted me to come and commission some road in Kaduna with my name written boldly on it.

“I see the road here, Isa Kaita Road, and they wrote on it (that) it was commissioned by Pastor Tunde Bakare on Friday, May 26, 2023.

“I wanted to share with you that I didn’t go, I wasn’t there.”

Bakare said after his visit, he had to inform el-Rufai of his inability to attend the commissioning via a WhatsApp message.

He read the message: “Good morning, hope you had a good night’s rest.

“Sorry, I missed your call, I slept late last night, so I just got home.

“I would like to sincerely appeal to you to please release me from commissioning any road tomorrow (Friday).

“I’m so discouraged after I met with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), last night.

“I need time to encourage myself in the Lord my God.

“I’m not in the mood to discuss the cumulative effect of the past 13 years on me (2010 to 2013).

“I thank God for sparing my life and seeing me through it all.

“My confidence is in God alone and by his grace I will surely bounce back, and by his intervention, whichever way, Nigeria will still work in my lifetime.”

Bakare said el-Rufai replied thus: “Na wa o, my Oga, what has he done to push you even to this state of mind?

“I’m sorry, sir, I understand if you’re unable to make it, we’re all struggling with the heartbreak of PMB.”