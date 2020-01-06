The Kwara Progressives Group, an association in the vanguard of an egalitarian Kwara, has called on the Kwara State Government to investigate the numerous death of Kwara indigenes at Ile-Arugbo during the past administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that on May 27, 2011 several people died at Saraki’s Ile-Arugbo as they scrambled for rice and other items.

Rotimi Sulyman, the Publicity Secretary of the group, told the newsmen on Sunday in Lagos that the state government should investigate such an incident to prevent recurrence from other politicians.

“We are calling on the state government to set up a judicial inquiry to conduct a full-scale investigation into the numerous deaths that occurred at Plot 1, 3 and 5, Ilofa Road, Ilorin GRA while the properties in question were in possession of the Saraki’s.

“We commend the efforts of the incumbent government to recover the properties from the usurpers.

“We urge the government to remain unmoved by the censure expressed by an insignificant section of the public, particularly outside the state,” he said.

According to him, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara acted in good faith by reclaiming the properties belonging to the state.

He said that the Kwara progressives would want him to go the whole hug by instituting a judicial panel to unravel the proximate and remote causes of lives that were lost at the so-called Ile-Arugbo before its demolition.

Sulyman said it was on record that in October 2003, not few followers of the Saraki’s died at the location, likewise on May 27, 2011 and November 2010, all of which made headlines.

He added: “We call on him to set up an inquest to look thoroughly at whether the Saraki’s were culpable in all the deaths, or could have prevented it, so as to avoid recurrence in other parts of the state.”