Igbo community in Ogun seeks Gani Adams’ support on nation building

Leadership of the Ogun state Igbo Community has restated the need for unity between the Igbo and the Yoruba in Nigeria, insisting that the unity among the two tribes is key to nation building.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land in Lagos, President General, Ogun state Igbo Community, Chief John

Oguebunwa, said the reason for the visit is restate the group’s commitment to peace and also forge an enduring relationship with the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, who remains a major stakeholder in Nigeria.

Chief Oguebunwa disclosed also that the group had considered it important to visit the revered Yoruba generalissimo in order to seek possible synergy that could enhance effective relationship between the group and the Yoruba traditional institution.

“Our coming today from Ogun state is to share our love and to identify with the patriotic roles you have been playing as one of the major stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

“The Yoruba are a liberal race and we are going to take advantage of the South West liberal lifestyle to seek better understanding and unity among the two ethnic nationalities.

“We are determined to strengthen the bond between our organization and the Aareonakakanfo who is like a father to us. And we are happy that the Yoruba generalissimo has extended his royal hands of peace to us.

“In Nigeria’s history, the Igbos and the Yoruba have been friends from the beginning and we will like to replicate the noble ideals of our founding fathers.”

In his remarks, Iba Adams applauded the leaders of the delegation, disclosing that the visit was a step in the right direction.

Adams also reiterated the need for enduring synergy between the two major tribes in Nigeria.

“I have a good relationship with Igbo in Lagos. It will be difficult for Yoruba and Igbo to clash in Lagos because there are both physical and economic and even spiritual bond that bind the two tribes together.

He urged the Ogun state Igbo community to refrain from inflammatory statement that Lagos is a no man’s land, adding that such statement is capable of straining the relationship between the two tribes.

“Anything that happened in Lagos

is reflected in other part of the Southwest.

“So, we must not allow politics and personal interest to divide us.

“Politics will come and go, but we must be conscious of the decision we make before, during or after the political season because we are all involved in whatever happens to us in Nigeria.

“So, as citizens, we must be alive to our responsibility by ensuring that there is unity and peace among us.

“There are better things we can do together to help the Nigerian future.

And if truly we all want this country to move forward, we need complete regionalism. Let all the regions develop at their own pace. The content of a republic constitution of 1963 can also be in handy and until Nigeria is restructured along the line of regionalism, we will continue to move two steps forward, four steps backwards.

“And that is the sad irony of the Nigerian fate.”

Other members of the group that visited the Aareonakakanfo include Chiefs Young Nwachukwu, Donatson Ngele, Emeje, Hon. Solomon Surely, Chief Mike Okwandu, Comrade Maurice Ogu and Chief Christopher Eze.