Identity of Police Officer who killed Lagos lawyer on Christmas Day revealed + Photo

The identity of the trigger happy police officer that killed Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem has been revealed.

Recall that Raheem was killed on Christmas day by an Assistant Superintendent of Police around the Ajah area of Lagos State.

She was said to be returning from church in the company of her husband when she was shot and killed by the officer attached to Ajiwe Police Station.

Following the reports about her death, popular human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong on Monday, revealed the face of the suspected killer officer on his Twitter account.

He also identified him as ASP Ayuba while noting that he and some others have paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

The lawyer wrote: “This is ASP Ayuba, the rogue policeman at Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah that murdered a pregnant lawyer, Mrs. Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas day while the victim was returning from Church with her husband. We were at the station this morning and paid a condolence visit to the family.”





