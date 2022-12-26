UNICAL announces promotion of 30 academics to professorial cadre

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Florence Obi, has announced the promotion of 30 academics to the rank of Professors and Associate Professors in the university.

The announcement is contained in a release signed Monday in Calabar by the Registrar of the institution, Gabriel Egbe.

Egbe said that the academics were elevated to their new positions at the 231st Senate meeting of the institution.

He said that 12 academics were elevated to the rank of Professors while 18 were raised to the status of Associate Professors.

The new Professors are: Agba Ogaboh (Sociology), Grace Etuk (Sociology), Uchenna Okonkwo (Internal Medicine), Soter Ameh (Community Medicine), Charles Njoku (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), Charles Anyanechi (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery), Joseph Ebigwai (Plant and Ecological Studies), Frank Enor (History/Int Studies), Amenawo Offiong (Banking/Finance), Bassey Bassey (Educational Foundations), Comfort Etor (Educational Management), and Joy Njoku (Educational Foundations).

The new Associate Professors include Jacob Otu-Enyia (Law), Rev. Julius Ada (Business Management), Glory Etim (Marketing), Affiong Oku (Community Medicine), Ofem Enang (Internal Medicine), Bernadine Ekpenyong (Public Health), Gabriel Udo-Affah (Anatomical Science), Janet Petters (Guidance and Counselling), Mary Iyam (Vocational and Science Education), Idorenyin Udo (Crop Science) and Devalsam Eni (Environmental Sciences).

Others are: Henry Okpa (Internal Medicine), Lionel Effiom (Economics), Eucharia Obiekezie (Arts Education), Alexander Timothy (Arts Education), Veronica Nakanda (Social Science Education), Vitalis Eke (Special Education) and Moses Adah-Abua (Geography).

“The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Obi, congratulated them on their new appointments and charged them to continually devote themselves to the cause of building the University,” Egbe said.





