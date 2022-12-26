Ronaldo gets Rolls Royce from partner as Christmas gift

Portugal star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, has received a luxurious Christmas gift from his partner, Georgina Rodriguez as she gifted him a Rolls Royce.

In a video circulating on social media, the former Manchester United star was mesmerised as his partner walked him and their children to the white and silver Rolls Royce Phantom model, worth over £250,000, wrapped in a red bow.

The 37-year-old is currently in talks with Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr, and is reportedly close to agreeing a landmark £175m-per-year deal with the club.

Ronaldo has had a roller coaster year after his fall out with Manchester United following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also had his contract with United terminated by mutual agreement following the interview were he knocked the management of the club and the manager, Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo said the club had remained stagnant since Sir Alex Ferguson left back in 2013, adding that there was no growth whatsoever. He also said he had no respect for Ten Hag because the manager had no respect for him.

Also the owners of Man United, the Glazers, announced that they were putting the club up for sale and would be listening to offers, after the drama with Ronaldo.

The striker was also slapped with a fine of £50,000 and given a two-match ban in November by the football association in England, following an incident that occurred in April when Ronaldo smashed a fan’s phone at Goodison Park after Man United lost to Everton last season.

Furthermore, Ronaldo’s dream of winning the 2022 World Cup was cut short after his team lost to Morocco in the quarter-finals and were sent packing from Qatar.

Ten-man Morocco had made history at the magnificent Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar when they became the first African nation to book their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

In the first quarter final game of the day, Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal by jumping above Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa to meet a cross from Yahia Attiyat Allah with a towering header in the 42nd minute to give the North African country a shocking victory over Cristiano Ronaldo’s much-fancied European side in a pulsating end-to-end game.





