I will appear before police, but not CP Edgal – Alleged Badoo kingpin

A suspected Badoo kingpin, Alhaji Abayomi Alaka, has said he is ready to submit himself to the Nigeria Police Force for investigations.

Alaka said this in an interview with The PUNCH.

Alaka, whose properties were sealed off by the Lagos State Government on Wednesday, has been on the wanted list of the Lagos State Police Command.

He, however, said he would not appear before the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, alleging that he was already biased.

The PUNCH quoted Alaka, whose filling station, hotel and event centre were sealed off as having said in Yoruba: “What evidence did the police have before calling me Badoo (kingpin)?

“Did any suspect mention my name?

“What does sealing my property have to do with this case?

“I applied and paid for the Certificate of Occupancy for the filling station five years ago, but I have not got it.

“I have evidence of payments.

“Since the police declared me wanted, no policeman came to my house or office to invite me.

“The police have my number, but they did not call me on the telephone for invitation.

“I don’t believe I am wanted because no invitation was sent to me.

“Since the police said they were looking for Badoo members, they have not arrested any prime suspect.

“I want the government to intervene.

“I am ready to appear before the police or any investigative body, but not before the Lagos State Police Command and Edgal (Imohimi).

“A team should be set up to investigate the matter, particularly from Abuja.

“He (Edgal) declared me a Badoo kingpin, but what evidence does he have?

“About five security men guarding the filling station have been arrested.

“I can no longer walk freely around Ikorodu for fear of area boys administering jungle justice on me.

“I have read about the herbalist that was arrested.

“I don’t know him.

“Why didn’t police allow him to talk to journalists?

“The case should be transferred from the Lagos State Command; they have dented my image.

“I sleep in my house in Magodo; no policeman came to arrest me.

“I will not show up at the Lagos State Police Command for three reasons: one, they don’t have evidence against me.

“I was arrested and released the following day without being told to write a statement.

“Secondly, the CP has refused to appear in court.

“The case has been in court since August 2017.

“For three adjourned dates, the court was said to be on vacation.

“During the last sitting, the judge adjourned till February 2018 for ruling on the injunction, which is very suspicious.

“Thirdly, I will not surrender myself to the CP because he will compromise investigation.

“But I am ready to appear before the Inspector-General of Police and the National Assembly.

“The genesis of this issue was when the IPO requested that I should pay N10 million to settle some police officers at the command.

“It was when I refused to pay the money that I was arrested.

“I have petitioned the National Assembly and the IG on this.”