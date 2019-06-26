Kenneth Udeze, says he remains National Chairman of Action Alliance, in spite of his alleged suspension by the National Executive Committee of the party.

Mohammed Abubakar, AA Deputy National Chairman, had announced the suspension of Udeze and the party’s National Secretary, James Vernimbe, over alleged anti party activities.

Udeze said on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that the alleged suspension was null and void.

He said the party’s National Think Tank Committee is the only authorised body that could remove or suspend him from office.

Udeze said NTTC on June 21, passed a vote of confidence on him and the party’s National Secretary.

He said: “The NTTC is the only body that can expel or suspend any member of the party and without the committee; nobody has the capacity to remove any member of the party.

“So, the issue of removal or suspension is just a media charade.

“For anyone to remove any member of the party, there are processes to be followed which are constituted in the party’s constitution.

“Therefore I remain unshaken, my administration is like mount Zion that cannot be moved unless my tenure expires.’’

Udeze said the party remained the fourth strongest party in the country.

He said: “With our recent achievement in the political scene, we are beginning to draw the attention of everyone.”

He, however, said the recent achievements of the party under his leadership had become a threat to malicious individuals who are doing everything to tarnish his image.

He expressed optimism that the party would field more candidates in subsequent elections and would record more successes.

He advised Nigerians to disregard whatever allegations levied against him and the National Secretary, stating that the party is open to investigations.

He urged party members to remain peaceful, loyal, dedicated and committed.

He added: “I urge all party members to continue to show love and support for the party and my administration as these are the only ways the party can thrive for greatness.’’