Hunter shoots colleague’s son dead

A hunter, Atanda Agbobiado, has shot dead Sunday Ijiola, a 43-year-old and son of his colleague, Abiola Ijiola.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the incident occurred on May 28, 2024 at about midday.

The Eagle Online also learnt that it occurred at Owode-Apesin village, along Aiyetoro Road, Owode Ketu, Ogun State.

Ijiola, who reported the matter at Eggua Divisional Police Headquarters under the Ogun State Police Command on May 29, 2024 at about 11:48am, said they were on a hunting expedition when the incident occurred.

He said about 15 of them were hunting when they came across a big bush buck deer.

He said as they went after the animal and it made to escape, they went to double cross it only for Agbobiado to fire a shot, which caught his son.

He said the younger Ijiola died on the way to the hospital.

The Eagle Online was told that after visiting the scene of the incident, policemen decided on the next line of action, which was to conduct an autopsy on the late 43-year-old, but his father insisted on burying him immediately as required by their tradition.

When contacted on the incident, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, confirmed it.

Odutola said the case file would be sent from Eggua Divisional Police Headquarters to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and arrest of Agbobiado, who fled after the incident.