The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that members of the Group of 5 within the Peoples Democratic Party will soon prove that the group is neither dead nor disintegrated.

He spoke on Tuesday during the Rivers State PDP campaign in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

The Eagle Online recalls that the G-5 is made up of Wike and Governors Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu and Samuel Ortom of Oyo, Enugu, Abia and Benue States respectively.

Wike said at the campaign on Tuesday: “You people say G-5 is dead.

“We that you said are dead are not worried.

“But you that is alive is worried.

“We are not talking again, we are not worried.

“Yet you are worried.

“You fail to realise that in politics, there is time for talking and time for action.

“Action has started and February 25 is the D-Day.

“You can never know what our plans and strategies are no matter how you people pressurise us, we will not disclose our strategy.

“The more you look, the less you see.

“None of the vultures can withstand me and talk.

“Nobody can sell Rivers State for a pot of porridge.”