How we were attacked in Epe – Rhodes-Vivour, Oluwo

The candidate of the Labour Party for the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has narrated how he and members of his team were attacked in Epe area of the state on Saturday.

The attack was also confirmed by the candidate of the Boot Party for the poll, Olawale Oluwo.

In a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, Oluwo, who has collapsed his structure to back Rhodes-Vivour, said they were shot at during the campaign walk of the Labour Party.

The former Commissioner in the administration of the immediate past Governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, wrote: “This is to thank everyone for achieving a successful outing in Epe today, save for the actions of a few misguided elements, suspected to have been sponsored from the most unexpected quarters, to perpetrate tension and violence.

“Hon Noheem Balogun and I were shot at, point blank, today at Ita-Opo area of Epe while leading a very Campaign procession of the incoming Governor of Lagos State (by the special grace of God), Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

“Gbadebo was present, being the overall team lead for the procession. Thank God the bullets missed the targets but my special gratitude goes to my Security Orderly who promptly returned fire to repel the two assailants. A report is being lodged with the Police on the incident. Overall, we were well received by the good people of Epe in their large numbers. Hon Noheem Balogun is the PDP House of Reps Candidate for Epe Federal Constituency who has collapsed his large political st+ructure in Epe into the Labour Party (LP).

“He has the support of the leaders, assembly candidates, relevant stakeholders and our teeming supporters to lead the political onslaught of LP in Epe in the capacity of a Generalissimo. This is already giving some people sleepless nights, hence the attack. I thank him for his commitment and leadership. Epe is my community and no person(s), no matter how powerful, can prevent us from exercising our rights to political participation.”

Rhodes-Vivour also confirmed the attack on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday morning.

He tweeted: “Yesterday’s rally was great, we connected & saw supporters in Epe. We were attacked but we are all safe & secure. It’s a shame that some deem it fit to use violence to try & intimidate those who want a better Lagos & such actions have no place in Lagos. WE ARE not intimidated.”