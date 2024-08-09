How to revamp food security through LG model — Pastor Oladiyun

Amid the tension and uncertainties generated by the nationwide protests, a renowned thought leader, Pastor Wole Oladiyun, has said that both the government and the governed have the responsibility of frontally tackling the challenges confronting Nigeria.

The Senior Pastor of Christ Livingspring Apostolic Ministry, Omole, Lagos State, made the call during a Sunday service.

Dr. Oladiyun called on Nigerians to join hands with the government in fixing the country, adding: “It takes time to fix a system that has been down for a while.”

Addressing the church congregation on the theme: “Revamping Food Security in Nigeria through the Local Government Model,” he advocated for food security revamping through the Local Government Model.

He called for strategic collaboration among the Federal Government, African Development Bank, and the 774 LGAs of the country that will focus on a massive food production project.

He said: “The massive land that we have in each local government should be deliberately allocated for farming.

“Agric produce survey should then be conducted across the 774 LGAs to determine what grows in each area.”

According to Pastor Oladiyun, himself a large-scale farmer, the collaboration between the Federal Government and AfDB should cover the following:

* Provision of a strong legal framework through the enactment of the relevant laws that will guarantee the smooth running of the project.

* Funding, monitoring, and evaluation through a Special Purpose Vehicle to be set up.

* Provision of intensive training on Agric literacy, and farm machinery for the youths.

* Provision of top-level community-based security architecture in every Local Government Area.

* Involvement of all specialised agricultural institutions such as the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture; Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria; Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi, Lagos State; Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research, Benin City, Edo State; and National Horticultural Research Institute, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Pastor Oladiyun charged the national and sub-national governments to be intentional, sincere, and consistent with the food revamping project, saying it is the easiest way out of the nation’s economic quagmire.

It will be recalled that over five years ago, Pastor Oladiyun called on all Nigerians to return to farming because God told him that the prosperity of Nigeria is tied to a massive agricultural revolution.

He assured Nigerians that God is fixing Nigeria, and called for patience.

He said: “Very soon, things will pick up.

“I appeal that we exercise more patience and show better understanding with the government.

“The rot in Nigeria over the decades will not be cleared overnight.”

