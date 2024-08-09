Three killed, others injured as truck ram into vehicles on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

In a tragic accident that occurred on Thursday evening, no fewer than three unidentified passengers were confirmed dead and many injured following a multi-vehicle crash on the Kara section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to a Situation Report sighted by The Eagle Online, a truck driver transporting sugar, lost control.

The truck then collided with another vehicle, triggering a chain of collisions around 7pm along Isheri-Olofin, outward bound from Lagos State.

“Two yet unknown female and one male passenger died on the spot while others with name and address yet unknown sustained serious injuries while one of the cars involved burst into flames,” the SITREP said.

According to the SITREP, the other vehicles involved in the accident were a SF3000 truck, a Toyota Camry car with the number plate EPE 200 GK, an Isuzu mini truck with the number plate T-1079 LA and a Honda Accord car.

It was gathered that the name and address of the drivers of the aforementioned vehicles remained unknown as of the time of filing this report.

Also Read:

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident around 11:50pm.

She said Police operatives from MOTOPOL and Anti Crime Team from Ojodu Abiodun Police Division, upon receipt of the information, raced to the scene, took rough sketches and photographs as well as helped to remove involved vehicles from the scene to pave the way for free flow traffic.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, added: “When contacted, the Lagos State Fire Service responded swiftly to extinguish the fire.

“The injured were transported to the emergency clinic at Old Toll Gate in Ojota for treatment with the assistance from sister agencies.

“The bodies have been taken to the mortuary at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for identification and autopsy.”

Odutola stated further that efforts are actively on to track down the truck driver who fled the scene, adding that further development will be communicated in due course.

Post Views: 0