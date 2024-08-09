Paris Olympics: Why Nigeria men’s 4x400m team was disqualified

The 4×400 male relay team of Nigeria has been disqualified from the final of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

In their place, the South Africa men’s 4x400m relay team has been included in the final by the referee.

According to available information, Team Nigeria was disqualified for lane infringement.

The team was made up of Emmanuel Ojeli, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Dubem Amene, and Chidi Okezie.

They finished second in their semifinal heat with a season’s best of 2:59.81, a feat that qualified them for the final.

