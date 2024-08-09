Trending
Sport

Paris Olympics: Why Nigeria men’s 4x400m team was disqualified

Ganiyu MubarakBy Updated:No Comments
Paris 2024 Olympics
Paris 2024 Olympics

The 4×400 male relay team of Nigeria has been disqualified from the final of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

In their place, the South Africa men’s 4x400m relay team has been included in the final by the referee. 

According to available information, Team Nigeria was disqualified for lane infringement.

The team was made up of Emmanuel Ojeli, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Dubem Amene, and Chidi Okezie.

Also Read:

They finished second in their semifinal heat with a season’s best of 2:59.81, a feat that qualified them for the final.

Post Views: 0

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts