Paris Olympics: Amusan, Nigeria’s brightest athletics medal hope, crashes out

World record-holder Oluwatobiloba Amusan on Friday failed to fulfill her promise of a medal as she finished below the qualification range at the Paris Olympic Games.

Amusan, who has been Team Nigeria’s brightest hope for a medal, especially in the face of several losses in the contingent’s Paris 2024 adventure, finished third in her race.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that she ran a time of 12.55 seconds from lane 6 of semi-final 1, out of contention for qualification from the heat.

Stark Grace of the US won their heat with a time of 12.39 secs, while Devynne Charlton of Bahamas finished second with 12.50, thus leaving Amusan in need of divine grace.

The Nigerian, who holds the world record of 12.12 secs, set in Eugene in the US in July of 2022, then failed to qualify as one of the next fastest.

NAN reports that she placed ninth overall, a place below the qualification line, and out of Saturday’s final.

