How OAU student was killed in Ogun, his head, wrists sold for N100,000

Details have emerged of how a student of Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile Ife, Osun State, Quadri Salami, was killed in Ogun State and his head and his wrists sold for N100,000.

The father of the 100 Level student had reported his disappearance to the police on November 14, 2023.

He reported at Kemta Police Station under the Ogun State Police Command that he had not seen Salami since November 8, 2023 and that all efforts to locate him had proved abortive.

The Ogun State Police Command was however able to resolve the puzzle surrounding Salami’s disappearance when the Commissioner in charge, CP Abiodun Alamutu, led a team of his Tactical Squad to Mile 6 in Ajemo area of Abeokuta, the state capital, to a shallow grave to exhume the decomposing body parts of the deceased on Wednesday.

This was after the phone of the deceased was tracked to Usman Akeem, who then named Niyi Ifadowo as his accomplice in the “slaughtering” of the victim.

According to available information, Ifadowo went away with Salami’s head and his two wrists, paying N100,000 into Akeem’s account as proceed from the sale of the human body parts.

According to available information, the suspects thereafter continued to sell the victim’s other body parts on demand to Internet fraudsters.

They buried Salami’s heart, legs and flesh inside a plastic rubber for rituals and used the remaining parts for the worship of their heads, which is called “Awure” in local parlance.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, said as part of their confessional statements, Akeem and Ifadowo admitted that they have used four other human heads for money rituals, which is known as “Osole”.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said the suspects are now with the State Criminal Investigation Department at the Command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, for the continuation of discreet investigations “and will definitely be prosecuted”.

She said CP Alamutu remains committed to ensuring that justice is served and will continue to investigate further to bring all perpetrators to face the full extent of the law, adding that such criminal involvement endangers innocent lives.

Alamutu also urged parents to collectively work together with the police in Ogun State by volunteering information to eradicate such nefarious practices.