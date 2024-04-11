Hardship: Seek forgiveness, change, be patient — MURIC

Nigerians have been advised to seek forgiveness from their Creator, Allah, to change their ways, eschew greed and appreciate what Allah has done for them.

The advice was contained in a statement by the Executive Director of the Muslim Rights Concern, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

Furthermore, the statement on Thursday in commemoration of Sallah, urged Nigerians to see the current economic hardship as a trial from Allah, for which they need patience in order to overcome it and receive divine blessings.

The message reads: “We congratulate the Nigerian Ummah (Muslim Community) on the successful completion of the 2024 (1445AH) Ramadan season. In particular, we felicitate with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima as well as the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

“It is our wish to ponder over the present economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians. In the first place, we submit that Nigeria has been blessed in all ramifications including a wonderful and extended landscape, rich and fertile land, unlimited mineral resources as well as human capital wealth. Qur’an 20:118-119 and 16:112 alluded to these blessings.

“But in spite of Allah’s warning that Shaytan (Satan) is man’s open enemy and that we should not allow him to deceive us into forgetting Allah’s blessings (20:117), we hobnobbed with Shaytan, became greedy and committed evil on both land and sea (30:41) and failed to appreciate Allah (fakafarat bi ani’umillahi) and as a result of our ingratitude, Allah made us taste the pangs of hunger and fear (16:112).

“We therefore urge Nigerians to see the current hardship as a direct impact of our bad past and a trial (2:155 and 29:2) which we should patiently contend with and seek the forgiveness of Allah in order to overcome the hardship and receive divine blessings. According to the Glorious Qur’an, those who face the trial with forbearance will receive the mercy and blessings of Allah (2:157).

“Consequently, MURIC calls on Nigerians to desist from trading blames, to cultivate a positive attitude towards their country, to seek forgiveness from their Supreme Creator, turn a new leaf and face the future with patience and hardwork.”