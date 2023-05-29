Hajj: Saudi expands Makkah route initiative, fixes Mina tents

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expanded the Makkah Route Initiative for this year’s hajj to include Turkey and Ivory Coast, just as Mina tents are being fixed for one million pilgrims from different parts of the world.

These developments and revelations were contained in reports by the Saudi Gazette and Gulf News reports.

With this expansion, the publications said, the Makkah Route Initiative now covers seven countries: Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, Bangladesh, Turkey and Ivory Coast.

The Makkah Route Initiative, which is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, was launched in 2019.

It is to streamline pilgrims’ travel procedures from their home countries.

It involves the issuance of an electronic visa, collection of biometric characteristics, completion of passport procedures at the departure airport and verification of the necessary health requirements.

Saudi Gazette stated: “With the help of a unique feature of the initiative, on arrival, pilgrims are directly transported via buses to their accommodations in Makkah and Madinah.

“Meanwhile, their luggage is delivered to their respective accommodation by service agencies, ensuring a smooth and seamless experience for the pilgrims.”

According to media reports, first batches of this year’s hajj pilgrims under Makkah Route Initiative were from Bangladesh, Malaysia and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia authorities are busy working on the facilities at Mina in readiness for the upcoming hajj.

According to Gulf News, General Supervisor of one of the companies handling the Mina project, Mustafa Hadi, confirmed the developments, which include “maintenance of electricity and plumbing, painting and gypsum works, toilet installations inside the camps and decorative works.”

Hadi stated further that over the next few days, camps would also be equipped with restaurants, beds, blankets and other necessities.

Mina is situated within the holy sites’ borders between Makkah and Muzdalifah.

It’s 7km from the Holy Mosque and can only be inhabited during the hajj period.

During hajj, pilgrims travel to Mina and camp there in tents overnight.

Mina, which also known as the city of tents, can host up to three million pilgrims.

This year’s hajj is the first full capacity hajj since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.