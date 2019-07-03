The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board says it has concluded co-arrangements to refund N112 million to 2,201 intending pilgrims following the reduction of Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Muhammad Abba-Danbatta, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

He said the board had set up a five-man committee to ensure that each of the intending pilgrim was refunded N51,170 as the amount reduced by the commission from the initial Hajj fare paid by the Pilgrims.

He said: “Each intending Pilgrim for the 2019 Hajj paid N1,535,754 but the fare has now been reduced by N51,170.

“So instead of each pilgrim to pay N1, 535,754 will now pay N1,484,583 only hence the decision to refund each pilgrim N51,170.”

He said the payment which had already commenced in 11 out of the 44 local government areas of the state was being conducted through the pilgrims’ bank account to ensure transparency and accountability.

Abba-Danbatta however urged all those who were yet to bring their account numbers to do so immediately as the board would not receive or give cash payment to anybody, except through bank accounts.

He warned the pilgrims to avoid taking drugs and other contrabands to the Holy land as the Saudi authorities would not spare anyone caught violating the laws of the country.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to advise our pilgrims to desist from taking anything that is prohibited as the Saud Arabian government is very strict on its laws.”

On induction training, the Executive Secretary said the board had established 32 centres across the state for the exercise and called on intending pilgrims to attend the training at the designated centres nearest to them.

According to him, the daily training is aimed at updating the knowledge of the pilgrims on Hajj rites as well as other rules and regulations guiding Hajj exercise.