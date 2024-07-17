Fire incident claim lives of Kano commissioner’s daughter, two others

In a heart-wrenching incident, the Kano State Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Yusuf Kofar-Mata, on Wednesday, lost three of his family members to an early morning fire outbreak that gutted his residence at Kofar-Mata quarters in Kano metropolis.

According to reports, the incident occurred early Wednesday while members of the family were said to be asleep.

However, the commissioner was said to have narrowly escaped the disaster but lost his daughter, Maimuna, his elder sister Khadija and one Juwairiyya; also a close relative to the incident.

It was gathered that several valuables were destroyed in the fire, but no official report is available to ascertain yet.

When contacted, the State Fire Service spokesperson, Abdullahi Saminu, confirmed the incident.

He said the level of damage and cause of the inferno could not be ascertained immediately.

In a short notice posted on his verified social media handle, the commissioner expressed deep grief, saying ”Unto Allah, we came and to him we shall return.”

He said, “I mourn the loss of my daughter Maimuna (Islam), my senior sister, Hajiya Khadija, and my brother’s wife, Juwairiyya, who all perished in the fire accident this morning.

“Their funeral prayers had been conducted at 11am at Kofar-Mata quarters, Kano City today.”

