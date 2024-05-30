Hajj 2024: NAHCON tells pilgrims to seek medical assistance from Saudi hospitals

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria Medical Committee has advised pilgrims who have arrived in Makkah to seek medical assistance from any of Saudi Arabian General or Specialist Hospitals nearest to them.

This was contained in a statement by the Commission’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, Wednesday.

This advice, the statement pointed out, has become necessary because the Saudi Arabian Health Ministry is yet to grant any Hajj participating country the permission to start running clinics in Makkah.

It said any pilgrim having difficulty in locating such hospitals is advised to contact any of NAHCON’s National Medical Team members as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, all the Commission’s clinics in Makkah, the statement confirmed, are fully staffed and equipped, awaiting approval from the Saudi Government – Makkah MoH.

The statement added that as soon as the host country grants authorisation, the clinics will start running 24/7 in its normal tradition.

In the meantime, NAHCON has warned pilgrims against self-medication.