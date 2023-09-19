Gridlock as diesel-loaded tanker falls on Lagos-Ibadan road

An accident involving a diesel-loaded tanker and a towing vehicle opposite the Mountain of Fire Ministry in the Magboro axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has caused traffic congestion for travellers coming from Berger inwards Mowe/Ibafo axis.

When our correspondent visited the scene of the accident, it was observed that the tanker was spilling its contents on the road while police officers were on the ground to prevent hoodlums who had gathered to scoop the fuel spilling from the tanker. It was also observed that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps were seen controlling the traffic situation.

It was gathered that the accident, which happened on Tuesday, occurred when the diesel-loaded tanker tried to manoeuvre a truck which overtook it resulting in a collision with a towing vehicle.

The towing vehicle, with registration number LSD386HG, was damaged by the side.

An eyewitness, Segun Afolayan, noted that the slippery road occasioned by rainfall caused the collision which involved the two vehicles.

He said, “We were opposite the MFM when we saw the accident. I think the tanker tried to avoid a truck which overtook it but slipped as a result of the rain which led to it falling and colliding with this towing vehicle. I think the ‘motorboys’ of both vehicles were injured and they have been taken to hospital by road safety officials.

Another eyewitness identified as Oluwasegun blamed speeding as the cause of the accident.

Oluwasegun said, “The accident was caused by the speeding of a truck which overtook this tanker causing it to wave while trying to avoid collision with the truck. This led to its fall and further collision with the towing vehicle.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, noted that the rescue operation is ongoing at the moment.

She said, “The tanker occupied about two lanes, leaving just one lane for motorists. The FRSC operatives from Ibafo Outpost and men of the Nigeria Police are on the ground managing the traffic situation. We are however awaiting the arrival of firefighters and an empty tanker. The tanker is loaded with AGO. We shall continually keep you posted as the situation progresses.”