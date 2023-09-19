Ganduje visits, commends Akeredolu for providing good governance

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday, visited the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, commending him for the good governance he is providing for the people of the state.

The chairman paid the visit in the company of the National Secretary, Sen. Surajudeen Ajibola Bashiru; the National Vice Chairman (South-West), Isaac Kekemeke; the Deputy National Secretary, Sir Festus Fuanter; the Deputy National Financial Secretary, Hamma Kumo; among others.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to governor, Richard Olatunde, in Akure, on Tuesday.

Speaking with the visitors, Akeredolu expressed confidence in the capacity of the Ganduje to move the party towards growth and unity. He stated that Ganduje’s extensive experience garnered from serving two terms as Kano state governor, had equipped him adequately to steer the party towards significant progress and development.

He said, “I thank God for the gift of life for all of us. I personally want to express my gratitude that I’m alive and well. We are back by the grace of God.

“I want to thank you all for coming. I know that the Lord has answered my prayers, but I need more. My Chairman, I know you are capable, and you can count on my support anytime. The party has survived, and it must continue to take full control of the country’s affairs.”

Earlier, Ganduje said the governor was extremely important to the party and the country. He noted that they could not forget the good governance Akeredolu had been offering Ondo and the country.

“We are here solely to see you after your prolonged absence from the country. You hold extreme importance to us in the APC and the country. We prayed intensively for your health.

“We can not forget the good governance you have been providing for Ondo state and Nigeria at large. When one of us faces health challenges, we feel it too. We have come with our Bishop to offer prayers for your health,” Ganduje said.

He informed the governor that the party’s National Working Committee underwent a reformation during his absence.

“In your absence, the National Working Committee was reformed. The National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party both resigned. Prior to this, there were gaps due to resignations or deaths.

“The chairman’s departure left a significant void, and the NEC felt the need to fill the crucial positions. By the grace of God, I am the new Chairman of the party, and Bashiru is the new Secretary. The National Working Committee is now fully operational,” Ganduje explained.

Akeredolu returned to the country some days ago from a medical vacation in Germany and he has since been in his personal residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.