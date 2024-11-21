Governors in close door meeting over constitution amendment, others

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum on Wednesday night began a meeting in Abuja to discuss the ongoing Constitution amendment and stamp duty.

The meeting, chaired by the NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, aims to address pressing national issues.

According to the 11th physical meeting agenda, the forum will receive a presentation from Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who chairs the Constitution Review Committee.

Other agenda items include updates on the reconciliation of the Excess Crude Account, Petroleum Profit Taxes, and Royalties Accounts, as well as the Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2024 in Morocco.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, is also expected to make a presentation during the meeting.

Several governors were already in attendance as at press time, including Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, and AbdulRazaq.

