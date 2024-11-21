FG commends Ghana for rebuilding Nigeria’s building destroyed by bulldozer

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extolled the Ghanaian government for rebuilding and handing over a property that belongs to the High Commission of Nigeria in Accra, Ghana.

The ministry made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the Acting Spokesperson of the ministry.

The gesture is on the heels of the June 20, 2020 attack on Nigeria mission’s residential buildings by unknown persons, in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building in Accra.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who then via his verified Twitter handle: @GeoffreyOnyeama, condemned the two attacks on the mission’s residential building, described such as criminal and outrageous, while demanding urgent action from the Ghanaian authorities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government had been engaging the Ghanaian authorities to put an end to the attacks.

The statement said: “The Government of Ghana has today, November 20, 2024 formally handed over building belonging to the High Commission of Nigeria in Accra, Ghana.

“It is recalled that, the demolition of the building by Ghanaian authorities, was strongly condemned by the Nigerian Government.

“Following a series of high-level engagements, the Government of Ghana promised to reconstruct the block of four-bedroom flats.

“The handing over by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, Mrs Shirley Botchway, is seen as commendable development and symbol of Ghana’s commitment to strengthening ties between both countries.

“The ministry applauds the laudable gesture and affirms that the reconstructed building embodies the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect that defines the relationship between Nigeria and the sister Nation, Ghana.”

The statement further revealed that the keys to the building were received by Minister of Foreign Affairs, who was represented by Ambassador Chimezie Ogu, Director, Foreign Service Academy, Lagos, on behalf of the Government of Nigeria.

