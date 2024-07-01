Governor queries Emirate over shunning of Sallah celebration by District Heads

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has demanded an explanation from the Katsina Emirate Council for the non-participation of some District Heads in the 2024 Eid-el Kabir Sallah celebration via a query.

The query, dated June 27, 2024, addressed to the Secretary, Katsina Emirate Council, was received on Friday.

Signed by the Director, Administration and Supply, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Sani Rabiu, the query was titled: “Re: Sanarwar Hawan Sallah Babba (Re: Information on Eid-el Kabir celebration).”

The letter read: “I am directed to refer to your letter on the above underlined subject matter dated June 7, 2024.

“And convey the directive of His Excellency, the governor, for you to provide reasons for non participation of some District Heads in the 2024 Eid-el Kabir Hawan Sallah celebration.

“Grateful for your prompt response as always, please.”

The Governor’s Director-General on Media, Maiwada Danmallam, said the matter was purely an administrative issue with no underlying motives as being misrepresented and discussed out of context in the social media.

The DG said: “Comments alluding to any conflict between the government and the Katsina Emirate are built on baseless assumptions and conclusions.

“They are clearly intended to distract the government with trivialities given the absence of more cogent reasons to interrogate governance in the state.”

Danmallam said that the state government has the supervising authority over the two Emirates of Daura and Katsina.

He added: “In line with this authority, it’s expected that the government will seek clarifications when and if necessary to ensure full compliance with government’s policies and directives.

Also Read:

“Not necessarily in a conflict situation but to ensure optimum accountability and efficiency as generally required of other MDAs by His Excellency, Governor Radda.

“Assuredly, the Katsina State Government is enjoying a cordial relationship with the two Emirates of Katsina and Daura.

“Any idea of conflict between the state government and any of the two emirates is a figment of the imagination of some conflict entrepreneurs.”