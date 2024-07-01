One abducted as gunmen strike on Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Road

The driver of a Toyota RAV4 Jeep, with identity yet to be established, has been abducted on the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the incident occurred at about 7pm on June 30, 2024.

The Divisional Police Officer, Ikenne Division was said to have responded to a suspected armed robbery incident that day.

According to information gathered, the abduction incident took place near Delabo Junction along the Sagamu/Ijebu-Ode Expressway.

An unknown number of gunmen, operating in an unregistered Toyota Venza, had trailed a man in his Toyota RAV4 Jeep, grey colour with licence plate number: Lagos – AGL 16 JE, to a rough patch of the road and blocked the vehicle.

The criminals fired four rounds of ammunition believed to be from an AK-47 into the driver’s back tyre and another shot into the front tyre.

Immediately, the hoodlums alighted from their vehicle and forced the driver of the Toyota RAV 4 into their waiting Venza SUV and sped off towards Ijebu-Ode.

During the incident, the hoodlums also shot at the driver of a Toyota Camry car, black colour, with licence plate number: Lagos – AAA 04 JB, inflicting injury on his left leg as he attempted to make a u-turn.

Additionally, a bus driver travelling from Abuja to Lagos in the Ilisan area was stopped by the criminals.

His windshield was smashed and mobile phone taken after a warning to him to be cautious as he was not their target.

The injured driver was promptly taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital in Ilisan for treatment and is currently responding to treatment, a source told The Eagle Online.

It was learnt that no life was lost.

The two vehicles damaged by the fleeing suspects have been towed to Ikenne Divisional Police Station.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development to The Eagle Online.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said contrary to earlier reports, no other person apart from the driver of the RAV4 was taken away by the gunmen.

She said further updates will be communicated to members of the public as the identity of the kidnapped victim is yet unknown.

She equally said the Command’s Commissioner has been briefed and has detailed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to take up the investigation and go after the fleeing gunmen.