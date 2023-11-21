Governor gifts families of security officers slain by gunmen N185m

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Monday in Owerri, the state capital, presented N185 million as compensation to bereaved families of security personnel killed at Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state on September 19.

Gunmen killed five security men attached to a military joint taskforce on routine patrol in the area on the day.

More than six of their colleagues in the “Search and Flush Operation” of the taskforce sustained various degrees of injuries in the attack.

They are part of the beneficiaries of the compensation.

Uzodimma described the fallen troops as heroes and prayed to God to grant their various families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and also grant the survivors quick recovery from their injuries.

The Governor noted that the occasion brought to limelight the insecurity challenges in Imo.

“It is beyond what people think and it has negative impact on the state,” he said.

The Governor observed that Monday’s gesture was not the first time the state would compensate families of those killed while protecting Imo State residents.

Uzodimma promised to continue to show love to the families and agencies affected to spur them in the discharge of their duties without fear or discouragement.

He said he was aware that the Federal Government and the security agencies had different compensation plans for their personnel, adding: “This is an opportunity to appreciate the invaluable jobs the security agencies are doing in Imo.”

Earlier, Secretary to Imo State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, appreciated the governor for assisting families of the deceased and for also assisting those wounded while discharging their duties.

“The attacks and killing of security operatives will not deter the security agencies from fighting against insecurity and restoring peace in Imo,” he noted.

Iwu assured that Imo State would continue to support bereaved families of fallen heroes and the various security agencies in the state.

Those whose bereaved families were compensated were Isaac Yakubu and Samson Edeh of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and Ezeagu Tobias of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Others were Abraham Anas of the Nigerian Air Force and Abas Ejiofor of the Nigeria Police.

The injured officers are Ibrahim Abubakar, Umeh Lawrence (Nigeria Immigration Service), Akwaraji Charles, Abubakar Haruna and Inspector Odukwe Onyekachi Ndubuisi among others.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of others, Lawrence commended the Governor, the government and people of Imo State for the compensation and various support for security agencies, agents and their families.