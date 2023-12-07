Governor approves 100% CONHESS for nurses

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has approved the implementation of a 100 percent Consolidated Health Salary Structure for nurses in the state.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Aminu Shehu, Chairman and Markus Luka, Secretary of the Kwara State Council of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, in Ilorin.

The statement indicated that the Governor also approved the recruitment of more nurses to fill the vacuum created by the brain drain in the state and the country at large.

The governor said: “This will improve the quality and standard of nursing care, in line with global best practices.”

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives appreciated the Executive Secretary of the state Hospital Management Bureau for playing a vital role in the struggle to ensure that the government met its demands.

The association also commended AbdulRazaq for the approval and the recruitment of more nurses, saying it would boost manpower and healthcare delivery in the state.