Governor advocates creation of State Police, says vigilantes Ill-Equipped

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has reiterated the need to create state police, noting that vigilantes are ill-equipped to face bandits who carry sophisticated weapons.

The governor said this on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

The governor therefore made an urgent call for the establishment of State Police to fight bandits.

He said, “Vigilante service cannot hold anything more than pump actions, and these bandits, they come around with AK-47s and even more sophisticated weapons. That is where we are.

“And in any case, that is the reason why some of us are insisting that we need to create the state police. When you create state police, you will give the state police the legal authority through our constitution to hold firearms, including AK-47s. Then those communities can defend themselves.

“But until this moment, the vigilante service can only work with the military. They can only work with the police and all the relevant security agencies to help them with intelligence.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has reassured that the military is working tirelessly to rescue the students abducted in Kuriga, Kaduna State, and other victims across the country.

The CDS vowed that the security forces would expose those behind the evil machinations and bring them to justice.

Musa gave the assurance on Monday when he visited Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State at the Government House in Kaduna to commiserate with the people over the Kuriga school abduction.

He alleged that, “There are individuals who don’t want to see the nation develop; they are after causing rancour and mayhem.

“Their wish is that by the time the state is in rancour, nobody will want to invest in the state or the nation at large.

“They are working on their own evil plan, but God is on our side, and we are working tirelessly to ensure we secure the state, the country, the citizens, and most especially to free all the abducted ones.”

The CDS reaffirmed that, “On this, we are reassuring you that we are not sleeping. Many troops are coming, and we are taking more actions to safeguard and bring the children out safely, as quickly as possible.”