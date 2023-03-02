Gov. Wike to commission, flag-off projects in Ibadan

The Oyo State Government on Friday will resume another round of commissioning and flag-off of three strategic projects, as Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is expected in the State.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, made this known in a statement.

Olatubosun said the projects billed for commissioning are the Dr. Omololu Olunloyo Airport Road and Aviation Fuel Tank Depot.

Also to be flagged-off is the Dr. Omololu Olunloyo Park in Ibadan.

Dr. Olatubosun said the commissioning and flag-off of the three projects will be performed by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

latubosun said the projects are part of the State Government’s quest to boost its economy and create accessible roads in the State.

Olatubosun asserted that while the airport road and the park were executed by Kopek Construction company, the Aviation Fuel Tank was in collaboration with Bovas and Company limited.

He said the park project on completion will create an additional economic impact in the State.

He said: “Tis is another opportunity coming to Oyo State, under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde.

“As we all know, his administration has focused on even distribution of infrastructure networks in Oyo State.”

Olatubosun disclosed that the soon-to-be commissioned projects will also be beneficial to residents of the airport road.

He stated that the commissioning is expected to boost the domestic economy as well as industrialisation in the country.