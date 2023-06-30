Gov. Oyebanji’s wife charges youths to showcase sporting talents

The wife of Ekiti Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, has called on youths in the state to develop interest in sporting activities with a view to showcasing their talents.

She made the call Thursday while unveiling the new Jerseys of Ekiti Queens Football Club at Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti, the State’s capital.

She noted that aside from the employment opportunity which sporting activities could provide, it played significant roles in enhancing good health and recreation.

She added that sports also served as means through which nefarious activities of social miscreants could be reduced in the society.

Dr Oyebanji was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sola Adeluyi at the event.

She reiterated the commitment of the Biodun Oyebanji-led government to sports development and welfare of the Ekiti Queens FC players and staff.

She called on all Ekiti Sons and daughters at home and abroad to support Ekiti Queens FC, which she described as Ekiti inheritance and pride.

Dr Oyebanji also charged the management and officials of the club to work harder to further promote the image of Ekiti State and Nigeria in general.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Bamidele Arowosola, appreciated Gov. Biodun Oyebanji and his wife for their love and interest in development of sports in Ekiti State.

According to him, the club has received support from the present government, leading to the promotion of the team from the position of Nigeria Nation-Wide Football League to the Women Championship League.

“The support has earned Ekiti Queens FC the elevation to the championship league level in the Nigerian football league ranking. “

”I am delighted to inform you that the club is prepared to be on top in the forthcoming National Women’s Championship League tournament coming up in July in Ogun State, ” he said.

Highlights of the event included a friendly match between Ekiti Queens and Salem FC Oye-Ekiti, which ended 1-0 in favour of the queens.