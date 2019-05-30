Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has promised to prioritise the welfare of the state civil/public servants.

Makinde made the promise on Thursday, during the Inter-Religious service held in the premises of the governor’s office, secretariat, Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the service was to usher-in the new administration of Governor Makinde.

The governor, who said he was in the state to serve the people to move the state forward, said that no worker would be witch-hunted.

He said that training and retraining of workers would be prioritised by his administration, adding that the training would be both local and international.

He, however, urged the workers to carryout their respective duties as expected.

Makinde said that the progress and prosperity of the pace setter state, was paramount to him and would not hesitate to step on toes to achieve it.

On the new minimum wage, he said negotiation would commence with labour unions, promising that the outcome would be for the good of workers and the state in general.

Earlier, Ololade Agboola, the State Head of Service, congratulated Makinde on assumption of duty and promised the support of civil/public servants for his administration.

Agboola intimated the governor that the state workforce had qualitative caliber of workers that would enhance the efforts of the new administration to move the state forward and to greater heights.

She, however, said that some workers did not have working tools to perform maximally.

She also informed the governor that there was deficit of staff, especially at the lower cadre.

She urged the new administration to attach importance to the training and retraining of its workers for qualitative service delivery.

NAN reports that the Chief Imam of the Government House, Alhaji Ahmad Rufai-Bello and Bishop David Moradeyo, of Methodist Church, Ogbomosho, in their separate sermons, urged Makinde to rule with the fear of God.

The duo noted that the expectations of the people were high and called on the governor to try his best to make them happy.

Rufai-Bello urged the governor to thank God always by doing good things that would improve living standard of the people.

Moradeyo called on the governor to take care of the state workers by paying their salaries regularly.