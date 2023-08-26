Gov. Alia congratulates Acting Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Wanune over appointment 

Governor Hyacinth Alia has congratulated Dr. Tyover Dajoh, over his appointment as Acting Rector, Federal Polytechnic Wanune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State.

This was contained in a statement issued Saturday, and signed by Governor Alia’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula, in Makurdi, the capital city.

The Governor acknowledged Dajoh’s wealth of experience, as demonstrated in the many years he spent as lecturer with the Department of Cooperative Economics and Management, Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Yandev.

He said the appointment of Dr Dajoh was a promotion into a greater level of achievement and responsibility.

Alia further extended his gratitude to the immediate past Rector, Prof. Joseph Utsev, now Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, for his selfless service and leadership to the school.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving the appointment of another Benue indigene as Acting Rector of the institution.

The Governor wished the Rector divine protection good health and prayed to God to give him wisdom and grace to succeed.