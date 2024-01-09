Gov. Adeleke warns appointees against corruption, bags endorsement for second term

Osun state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has warned political appointees against corruption and abuse of office in their various ministries and agencies.

He handed down this warning on Tuesday at the 2024 prayer programme of the state’s Peoples Democratic Party.

The governor was also publicly endorsed as the governorship flag bearer of the party for 2026 polls.

Addressing party stakeholders and top officials of the state government, Governor Adeleke said “from the outside, we are inside as officials of the government. Those yet to be reached will soon get accommodated. Those already appointed should be mindful of public service regulations.

“Let me use this opportunity to warn our party members holding various offices to be good representatives of the party. We are a party of law and order, due process and rule of law. We must comply with the law in all our doings.

“Appointees must know their rights and responsibilities. As board members, you are not to be involved in the day to day running of the agency. That is the turf of the management of the agency. But as a board, you have supervisory roles on the management in line with policies you set at your board meetings and in line with laws setting up the agency. All appointees must take note of this separation of functions.

“I had earlier warned all appointees to beware of self serving posture. We are in office to serve the people. This administration will not tolerate corruption and abuse of office and powers either by appointees or management of the agencies. We will impose heavy sanctions on those who breach state laws”, Governor Adeleke told the party stakeholders.

While recalling the rot inherited from the previous government, the Governor said his team devised several strategies and tactics to provide much needed solutions.

“Our efforts paid off in several areas. God provides us with wisdom and directions, leading to ongoing attention to workers welfare, infra upgrade, water provision, school rehabilitation and widening of health access to our people.

“Since we took over a year or so ago, we have launched a series of reconstruction efforts to achieve recovery. Your government since inception has equally been delivering democratic dividends to the good people of the state. Everywhere in Nigeria and abroad, our good work attracts commendation and applause from Osun people at home and in the diaspora.

“I am happy to congratulate you all that your government has not failed the people. We have kept faith with our electoral promises. We are directly addressing the wishes and aspirations of our people. In all our conduct as a government, we have carried the party along to ensure those who worked reap the benefit of their labour.

“As a pro-people leadership, we have used the party structure to service our people. The goal is to strengthen the party as the platform on which we all got into office. We are going to do more for the party in 2024”, he said.

Governor Adeleke said several programmes have been lined up for the benefit of the state, her people and party members, calling on party members to unite for the good of the party and the state.

“Permit me to also inform you all that we have kickstarted the reconciliation process. We are to build a united strong family. I call on us to embrace the peace and unity movement. Henceforth, there should be no more segregation. We are all one happy family”, he noted.

Earlier, the party through its state Working Committee announced its endorsement of the Governor for a second term in 2026.

Speaking for the working committee, the State Publicity Secretary, Hon Ayodeji Areola said the party has decided that there will be no vacancy in Osun state come 2024.

“I have the directive of the party in Osun state to announce that there is no vacancy in Osun Government House come 2026. We declare today that the 2026 governorship ticket of PDP is for Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“The party took the decision because the Governor has performed creditably well and has not betrayed the confidence reposed in him by the party and the people of Osun state”, Hon Ayodeji noted.

State chairman of the party, Hon Sunday Bisi eulogised the state Governor for making the party proud since assumption of governorship, noting that the prayer session was to thank God for successes of the past and the victory of the future.