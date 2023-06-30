Gov. Adeleke surrounded by incompetent aides — Senator Basiru

A former spokesman of the Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has accused the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, of surrounding himself with incompetent aides.

He spoke with newsmen on Thursday, a day after his clash with aides of Adeleke at the Eid prayer ground, Osogbo.

There was issue over the sitting position of Senator Basiru, who had to change his sitting position, which led to the decision of Adeleke not to observe the two Rakat prayers for the Eid-el-Kabir.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday, Basiru said: “I pity the Governor of Osun State.

“He is surrounded by people who don’t know how to represent him very well and those who are supposed to be his handlers are people who are pushing illogical narratives for him and I will give you two examples of it.

“The spokesperson said some hoodlums were seen in about three buses at Eid ground and up till today nothing has happened in terms of arresting and bringing them to books.

“The Governor left the premises, leaving those thugs in the venue without arresting them up till now and he is supposed to be the Chief Security officer.

“He swore to the Constitution, Section 14 that security and welfare is paramount responsibility of the Governor.

“So that statement by Olawale Rasheed is an indictment on the Governor himself.

“Maybe he does know the implications on the office of the Governor.

“Then to also say the Governor arrived at a place to meet such situation means that the security around the Governor is also porous because there is supposed to be advanced team that would have gone to do security reconnaissance.

“Two things would have happened, either they are inefficient or outright liars.

“I am a Muslim but I don’t mix politics and religion together, but for some people they need to pretend what they are not to appeal to voters.

“It is also ironical that somebody who is a Muslim, no matter how hard it is, no matter the issues involved, to observe a two Raka-at prayers should not be an issue that you stormed out of the Eid and after that his spokesperson says he went to do thanksgivings.

“I don’t know if it is Muslim, Christian or traditional thanksgiving.

“Because there is nothing like thanksgiving in Islam.

“For me, as our people begin to grow and demand good governance from public officials, as we begin to pay tax they will take governance serious and won’t let anybody deceive them using primordial sentiment of religion.”