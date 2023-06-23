Gov. Abiodun approves release of 2021/2022 promotion results, leave bonuses

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has approved the immediate release of results of the year 2021/2022 State’s public servants promotion exercise.

Abiodun, who disclosed this during the year 2023 Public Service Day Celebration, also announced that he has approved the payment of March and April 2023 leave bonuses.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the action was important in order to appreciate professionalism and enhance optimal performance in the public service.

The Public Service Day celebration has the theme “Building Trust Through Service Delivery: The Pivotal Role of the Public Service”.

Governor Abiodun pointed out that his administration considered civil servants important partners in progress, saying their well-being and welfare were therefore sacrosanct.

He commended the harmonious working relationship which had continued to exist between the government and the entire workforce in the state.

“I therefore charge public servants to be dedicated and committed to the discharge of their duties, as the public service remains one of the avenues where integrity as well as good legacy are earned through adequate service delivery.”

Earlier, the Vice-Chairman, Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, Demola Badejo, had said the civil service in Ogun had always been in the forefront.

Badejo explained however that there was the need for public servants to continue to uphold the rules guiding their operations, in view of its important role as the government’s engine room.

“I also implore the state government to continue to provide the necessary tools and welfare packages for public servants in order to enable them to perform optimally.”

Speaking on the event’s theme, the Guest Lecturer, Tajudeen Aremu, urged public servants to build trust in order to win the hearts of their superiors and the public.

Aremu, who is a former Oyo State Head of Service, added that ethics, accountability and service delivery were other key concepts towards building trust through service delivery.

He listed anonymity, impartiality, objectivity and confidentiality as civil service ethics which would earn public servants more prestige and respect from their bosses, politicians and the public if put into consideration.

“I urge public servants to learn how to dress modestly, be guided by the public service rules, as well as treat all matters as at when due,” the guest lecturer said.

In his welcome address, the Ogun Head of Service, Kola Fagbohun, said the annual public service day celebration was meant to celebrate the values and virtues of public service to society.

Fagbohun described Abiodun as worker-friendly and purpose-driven, and praised him for his support and approval of this year’s celebration. NAN