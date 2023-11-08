Glo gives 18GB free data on purchase of iPhone 15 models 

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has announced the availability of new iPhone 15 models in its retail shops across the country.

It stated this in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

The telecoms company disclosed that customers who purchase any model of iPhone 15 from any Gloworld outlet will receive 18GB data bonus for 6 months. This offer is exclusive to Glo.

“We are excited to offer the much-coveted iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, made with a gorgeous new durable aluminum and color-infused back glass design with the Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto option, as well as A16 Bionic chip, and USB-C in Gloworld outlets across Nigeria”, said Globacom.

“Also on offer are the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s lightest Pro models ever, featuring a strong and lightweight titanium design with powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, A17 Pro chip for next-level gaming and pro performance, a new Action button, and USB-C with USB 3 speeds”, the company explained.

In addition, there is Apple Watch Series 9 model which, according to Globacom, comes with several exciting features to thrill users. They include an all-new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, a brighter display, faster on-device Siri and Precision Finding for iPhone,

“For the first time, customers can also choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch”, Globacom said.

According to the company, also available is the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which it said is equipped with all the features users love about Ultra. “This is in addition to the powerful new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, making it Apple’s brightest display ever. It also has expanded altitude range, on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone and advanced capabilities for outdoor and water adventures”, it added.

The new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C charging capabilities and additional dust resistance can also be purchased at any Gloworld.

The network encouraged current and prospective customers on the network, as well as Nigerians in general, to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by this offer by visiting the nearest Gloworld outlet to pick any of the iPhone 15 series or the other devices which also come with after sales support.