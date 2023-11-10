German Chancellor set to spend two per cent of GDP on Military 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Friday promised the country’s Military chiefs that he will spend significantly more on defence in the longer term.

Scholz said a special fund of 100 billion euros (107 dollars) for the Bundeswehr is only a first important step, during a Bundeswehr conference.

He was referring to the government’s special fund set up to modernise the military after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow’s war raised questions about the readiness of Germany’s military and led European governments to reassess their defence strategies.

Scholz guaranteed two percent of gross domestic product (GDP) would be spent on defence permanently, giving a timeframe of the 2020s and 2030s.

The two percent figure is a goal of the NATO defence alliance.

To reach this goal, Berlin would have to spend more than 20 billion euros on defence each year.

Scholz confirmed that Germany would reach NATO’s two percent goal for the first time next year.

“We will guarantee this two percent in the long term, throughout the 20s and 30s.

“I say that very deliberately, because of course some of the things you might order now will be delivered in the 30s.’’

Beyond funding, Scholz said, “the central action that follows from the turning point is overcoming the organisational and bureaucratic sluggishness that has slowed down the troops for years.’’

“The global political situation confirms how important and necessary this change of course is”.

Scholz cited the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine and also the brutal attacks carried out by Hamas movement on Israel last month that triggered another war in the Middle East.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It threatens our entire post-war order,’’ Scholz said in the days after the invasion in February last year.

On Friday he underlined the fact that powerful armed forces are necessary and conceded that Germany had “evaded this question for a long time. But now, though, global peace is under threat”, he said.

The government is to discuss the future course of the armed forces with military leaders at the Bundeswehr conference.

The discussion’s topics included the planned transfer of a brigade to Lithuania and reorganising the Ministry of Defence.

The talks came a day after Defence Minister Boris Pistorius presented his new defence policy guidelines.