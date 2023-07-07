Gbenga Daniel writes Gov. Abiodun to stop his allowances, pension

828 828

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has written a letter to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to stop his allowances and pension as a former governor.

The letter by Daniel, dated June 16, 2023, was titled: “Request to suspend my monthly pension and allowances.”

In the letter, the recently elected representative of Ogun East Senatorial District wrote: “I write to request for the suspension of my monthly pension/allowances of N676,376.95 being paid as a former Executive Governor of Ogun State.

“This request is in compliance with my conscience, moral principle and ethical code against double emoluments that a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who hitherto was a former State Governor, shall not be entitled to the payment of pension and allowances from such state.

“It will be recalled that on Tuesday, 13th of June, 2023, I was, with other elected Senators and Members of the House of Representatives, inaugurated as members of the 10th National Assembly.

“It is pertinent to also have it on record that since I left the office in 2011, I have not benefited from any welfare packages be it medical, furniture, transportation, etc.

“Thanks in anticipation.”