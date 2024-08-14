Gbenga Daniel: We’ll use TETFund to develop OSPOHAS

The representative of Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Gbenga Daniel, has promised to assist residents of Ilese in Ijebu North East Local Government of Ogun State to positively impact on the advancement and infrastructural status of the Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Applied Sciences sited in the town.

The former governor of Ogun State made the pledge on Saturday as a Special Guest at the 2024 Ilese Day celebration.

The celebration was held at the playground of the institution, formerly named Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ijebu Ilese, an institution devoted to excellence.

While addressing the gathering, including the Elese of Ilese, His Royal Majesty, Oba Oluremi Obayomi, and an array of other Obas from Ijebuland who attended the event, Otunba Daniel, who described the Elese as one of the best performing Permanent Secretaries when he was in service, first congratulated members of the Ilese Development Council, headed by Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN), on the successful annual celebration.

While appreciating the love that exists among the sons and daughters of Ijebu Ilese that culminated in the coronation of their monarch without any rancour or litigation, he reminisced on the establishment of the Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Applied Sciences, previously named Ogun State College of Health Technology, which was established during the administration of the first civilian governor of Ogun State, Chief Olabisi Onabanjo.

He said: “I just want to thank all of you for what you have been able to achieve with this Institution.

“I am aware that it was established by the first governor of Ogun State, the late Chief Bisi Onabanjo, and the school was working.

“The shocking thing I saw when I visited here was when the then provost told me that this school has now been accredited and as a result of which many of the people who have passed out of this institution were given promotion during my tenure.

“At that time, about 500 graduates of this institution were engaged and put in different hospitals across the length and breadth of this state.

“Now that this school has been upgraded to a full fledged polytechnic, I am particularly happy about that.

“Luckily, I am a member of the Senate Committee on Secondary and Tertiary Education, and also part of the TETFund machinery.

“So, I am going to sit down with Kabiyesi and Barrister, Asiwaju Kunle Kalejaye (SAN), who is the Chairman, Governing Council of the Institution, so that where we stopped, we will also ensure that organisers of TETFund can have an impact in this institution.

“I am part of you.

“You can take it for granted that we will do the needful.”

Responding to the call by the Elese on support for infrastructural development of the town, especially on road construction, OGD as he is fondly called, said he was not unaware “of the environmental challenges in this area.

“I remember when I was governor in 2003, the road to Ilese was impassable.

“It was one of the roads we quickly put OGROMA to do some palliatives at that time.

“We have been able to put some things together on this road, and soon, you will see its manifestation.”

Awards of excellence were given by the IDC to some distinguished personalities, among whom were: a former security aide to then Governor Gbenga Daniel and a Chief Superintendent of Police, Paul Oluwole, who is the Divisional Police Officer in Ijebu North East; 80-year old Selimot Aderibigbe Olugbemileke, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police; the day’s Chief Launcher, Dapo Oguntayo, who donated N10 million; and Engr. Adedamola Kuti, among others.

