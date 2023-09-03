Gani Adams launches OPU in Egypt, applauds Yoruba Community

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams on Saturday said Nigeria has immense potential to build a world-class tourism destination, even as he urged the federal and state governments to learn from the development of Egypt’s tourism industry.

Adams, who is on a 10- day visit to the Northern African country for the launch of the Egyptian chapter of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) and the inauguration of the Yoruba community, said his visit to Egypt was an eye-opener to the various economic, social, political and global opportunities for Africa and Nigeria in particular.

The Yoruba generalissimo and culture promoter, who also visited the Nigerian ambassador in Egypt, said the pyramids and museums in Egypt have remained enduring legacies of the country.

“I didn’t know that Egypt is very rich in tourism. It is like Europe and the government has succeeded in building tourism destinations that would endure for ages.This is what Nigerian federal and state governments should encourage.

“I am appealing to the Nigerian government to dig deep into the tourism sector and bring out all the beautiful artefacts and nature’s endowments that are the heritage of Nigeria.

“Egypt is a Muslim country, with a population of 107 million people. The traffic of tourists coming to Egypt for holidays is huge and encouraging.

“We visited places like the tomb of the late Imam Hussein, the Red Sea, and Mount Sinai, among others. Nigeria should learn to develop its tourism sites and sell them to the world,” he stated.